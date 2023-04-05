(Bloomberg) -- Iran shot down a drone that approached a military site in the central province of Isfahan, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

Defense systems downed the aircraft on Tuesday night near an industrial unit affiliated with the Ministry of Defense, Tasnim said on Wednesday. There was no damage to the facility, it added.

In February, Iran blamed Israel for a drone attack on a defense facility in the same province. On Monday Israel’s military said it shot down an unidentified aircraft following multiple reported Israeli strikes on Iranian military positions in Syria.

Israel’s Shadow War With Iran Heats Up With Strikes on Syria

