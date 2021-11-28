(Bloomberg) -- Iranian officials will meet diplomats from China, Russia and the European Union in separate meetings on Sunday, before the main nuclear negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal resume on Nov. 29, Iranian state TV reported.

The EU will be represented by senior envoy Enrique Mora and the countries will hold multilateral and trilateral meetings, Mohammadreza Ghayebi, Iran’s interim representative at the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency said, Iranian state TV reported without giving more details.

A plenary meeting of the so-called Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action -- the official name of the nuclear deal -- will start tomorrow afternoon at Vienna’s Palais Coburg Hotel, the report added.

China Asserts Nuclear Influence Before Key Iran Deal Talks (2)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.