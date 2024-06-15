(Bloomberg) -- A former Iranian official who was serving a life sentence in Sweden has been released as part of a prisoner exchange involving Swedish nationals, the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Saturday.

Hamid Nouri, who had been sentenced to life in prison for his alleged role in mass killings of political dissidents in Iran in the 1980s, “will return to the country in the next few hours,” Mizan said, citing Kazem Gharibabadi, the judiciary’s deputy for international affairs.

In a post on X, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced that Swedish citizens Johan Floderus and Saeed Azizi had been released and were expected to arrive in Sweden later on Saturday.

Mizan said the prisoner swap was facilitated by Oman. The sultanate has acted as a mediator in Iran’s affairs in recent years, including indirect talks between the US and Iran over a nuclear deal.

Nouri had been in the custody of Swedish police since his arrest at an airport in Stockholm in 2019. In 2022, the Stockholm District Court sentenced him to life in prison after finding him guilty of crimes against international law and murder. Nouri had denied the charges.

