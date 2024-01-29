(Bloomberg) -- Iran executed four people accused of working for Israel’s intelligence service to plan an attack on a military facility, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.

The group received training abroad from Israel’s Mossad, entered Iran via Iraqi Kurdistan and had planned to bomb the Ministry of Defense site in the central Isfahan province, it added. An appeal against their death sentence was rejected.

Iran blamed Israel for a February 2023 drone attack on a Ministry of Defense facility in Isfahan. It wasn’t clear from Monday’s report whether the site was the same as the alleged target of the four people.

Tehran has repeatedly said that Mossad has a presence in northern Iraq, culminating in missile attacks on an alleged Israeli “spy base” in Erbil earlier this month.

