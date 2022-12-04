(Bloomberg) --

Four people found guilty of cooperating with Israel’s Mossad intelligence service were executed in Iran early Sunday, according to state-run IRNA news agency.

The people were accused of “stealing and damaging public and private property, abduction and making forced confessions” with Mossad’s assistance, according to the report.

Three others were given prison sentences of up to 10 years for their complicity. The report also said they used firearms for abduction and were paid by the Mossad in cryptocurrencies.

Tasnim didn’t specify whether the people were arrested in connection with anti-government unrest that’s gripped Iran since mid-September.

