Iran Executes Second Prisoner Majidreza Rahnavard in Mashhad Over Amini Protests

(Bloomberg) -- Iran executed its second prisoner in less than a week over anti-government demonstrations, state-run Nour News reported.

Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was convicted of “waging war against god” for allegedly stabbing two members of the Basij plainclothes militia to death and wounding four others on November 17, Nour reported.

He was hanged in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Monday, a site of pilgrimage for Shia Muslims, it added.

