(Bloomberg) -- An Iranian who allegedly spied on the country’s slain General Qassem Soleimani was executed early Sunday, the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency reported, citing Iran’s judiciary.

Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd was convicted of passing along information about Soleimani’s whereabouts to the Central Intelligence Agency and Israel’s Mossad, according to the report. Mousavi-Majd was arrested some two years ago and wasn’t directly involved in the January killing of Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad, it said.

