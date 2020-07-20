53m ago
Iran Executes Spy Involved in Tracking General Soleimani: ISNA
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- An Iranian who allegedly spied on the country’s slain General Qassem Soleimani was executed early Sunday, the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency reported, citing Iran’s judiciary.
Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd was convicted of passing along information about Soleimani’s whereabouts to the Central Intelligence Agency and Israel’s Mossad, according to the report. Mousavi-Majd was arrested some two years ago and wasn’t directly involved in the January killing of Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad, it said.
Top Iranian Commander Is Killed in U.S. Airstrike in Baghdad
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.