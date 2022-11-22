(Bloomberg) --

Iran accelerated enrichment of uranium to just below weapons grade in response to a reprimand by the United Nation’s nuclear watchdog, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

The Islamic Republic started enrichment of the fissile material to 60% purity at its underground Fordow facility in central Iran and will replace IR1 centrifuges there with more advanced IR6 machines, Mehr said.

The move will add to Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched fuel already produced at Natanz, the country’s main uranium-enrichment hub.

Iran Atomic Escalation Seen Hurtling Toward Dangerous Crisis

It was a response to last week’s formal censure by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of governors for stonewalling a probe into undeclared sites, Mehr added.

Iran’s indirect talks with the US -- aimed at restoring a 2015 agreement limiting Tehran’s atomic activity in exchange for sanctions relief -- have been stalled for months amid rising tensions over the Islamic Republic’s military support for Russia’s war on Ukraine.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.