(Bloomberg) -- Iran reported 2,619 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest number since Aug. 13, as the country struggles to contain the pandemic and enforce social distancing measures.

In the past 24 hours, 156 people have died from the disease -- also near a one-month high -- according to Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.

In total, 404,648 infections have been reported and 23,313 people have died from the coronavirus, Lari said in a statement made on state TV.

Daily cases of the virus in Iran have been rising for the past two weeks following a major religious holiday when thousands took part in public rituals or went on out-of-town trips.

