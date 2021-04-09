(Bloomberg) -- Iran released a South Korean chemicals tanker that it seized three months ago, a sign of possible detente between Tehran and world powers as they hold talks over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear ambitions.

The Hankuk Chemi, detained by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Jan. 4, was freed after Iran’s judiciary completed its investigation, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said. It was released Friday at the request of Seoul’s government, which also confirmed the release.

Iran’s government claimed that the tanker, which was sailing through the Strait of Hormuz while carrying petrochemicals, violated environmental laws. The incident soon got tied up in an ongoing dispute over $7 billion in Iran’s oil revenue that’s stuck in South Korean banks because of U.S. sanctions.

Tehran and Washington are due to continue indirect talks on Friday to discuss a return to the landmark 2015 accord. Iran’s lead negotiator Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that negotiations have moved toward lifting all U.S. sanctions in one step. Though Washington didn’t confirm the report, it has reiterated calls for Iran to return to nuclear compliance before sanctions are removed.

Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei said in March that South Korea would release $1 billion of its trapped funds as an initial step to resolving the dispute, though the U.S. denied authorizing such a move until Tehran complies with the nuclear deal.

None of Iran’s funds in South Korea have been released though it is pursuing the removal of banking embargoes in the ongoing Vienna talks, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said Thursday evening on Clubhouse. He reiterated previous calls that Iran had to be repaid in full for the trapped revenue, in addition to penalties for the delay.

