Iran Fuel Stations Hit By Possible Hack in Sign of Tensions

(Bloomberg) -- A technical problem caused by an “enemy conspiracy” disrupted fuel supply at Iranian gasoline stations in multiple provinces, the Oil Ministry’s Shana news agency reported.

Over 60% of the country’s stations were hit by the fault, which affected machines that read special cards used to pay for gasoline and diesel, Deputy Oil Minister Jalil Salari said in a televised interview. Investigations into the cause are underway, he added.

Operations will be back to normal within “a few hours” and until then fuel is being distributed offline, Shana reported.

Iran previously blamed Israel for a 2021 cyber attack on the same payment system, which paralyzed gasoline stations nationwide. Israel has in turn accused Iranian hackers of targeting Israeli water systems and hospitals since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip, in which Iran supports militant group Hamas.

