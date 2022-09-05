(Bloomberg) --

Iran’s judiciary sentenced two women to death after finding them guilty of people trafficking, state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, as a group said the pair were prosecuted for being gay and lesbian rights activists.

The sentence was passed by a court in the northwestern city of Urumieh, where both women are being held, IRNA said.

The women were also convicted of “corruption on earth,” a broad charge often brought against people accused of violating morality laws under Iran’s Islamic constitution or undermining the state.

The Europe-based Hengaw Organization for Human Rights on Sunday said 31-year-old Zahra Sedighi and Elham Chubdar, 24, were arrested because they advocated for the rights of Iran’s LGBTQ+ community. Homosexuality is banned in Iran and punishable by death.

In January, London-based Amnesty International appealed for urgent action in Sedighi’s case and said she had been arbitrarily detained “solely in connection with her real or perceived sexual orientation and gender identity.”

According to Amnesty, she was first arrested and tortured by authorities in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region after appearing in a BBC documentary about LGBTQ+ people in the area.

She was detained again a month later after trying to leave Iran for Turkey, where she was planning to seek asylum, Amnesty said.

There was no reference to her sexuality or activism in the IRNA report.

But in a video shown on Iranian state TV, Sedighi was described as a married mother-of-two who tried to “break the taboo of homosexuality” and helped smuggle young women to the Iraqi city of Erbil where they were “sold at discotheques.”

