Iran Gives Death Sentence to Alleged U.S. Spy, Mizan Says

(Bloomberg) -- Iran sentenced a person to death on charges of spying for the U.S., the official Mizan online news service reported, citing the judiciary spokesman.

The sentence hasn’t been finalized, according to Gholamhossein Esmaili, who didn’t give any details on the identity or nationality of the accused.

Three others charged with spying for either the CIA or British intelligence services were each given 10-year prison terms, Esmaili said. He said Iran was open to prisoner exchange agreements with the U.S. as long as conditions are equitable.

