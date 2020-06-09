(Bloomberg) --

Iran has sentenced a man to death for providing the CIA and Mossad with intelligence that led to the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad’s international airport, according to the country’s judiciary.

Seyed Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd spied on Iran’s armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force “in exchange for American dollars,” collecting information on the movements of General Qassem Soleimani, judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaeili said in a press briefing on Tuesday, without providing details.

The killing in January of Soleimani, who ran the Quds Force and oversaw Iran’s ties to armed groups in the Middle East, took the two foes to the brink of war. Iran retaliated with rocket attacks on bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq, causing injuries but no fatalities.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.