Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps started “large-scale” military drills off the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, according to a statement on its Sepah News website.

The exercise involve naval and air forces, and was being conducted across the land, air and sea, it said. The Nour satellite Iran launched into orbit earlier this year is also being used for the drills.

The Strait of Hormuz is a chokepoint through which about one-third of the world’s oil passes through.

