(Bloomberg) -- Iran hacked the personal mobile phone of former Israeli military chief of staff Benny Gantz, Israel’s Channel 12 TV reported.

Gantz’s Blue & White party is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief rival in the April 9 election. The party said the event took place four years after Gantz completed his military service “and therefore raises important questions as to the specific timing” of the Channel 12 report.

The head of the Shin Bet internal security service recently warned that an unidentified foreign country was trying to meddle in Israel’s vote.

To contact the reporter on this story: Amy Teibel in Jerusalem at ateibel@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.