(Bloomberg) -- Five people have been sentenced to death in Iran for allegedly killing a member of the Islamic Republic’s plainclothes religious militia during protests that have gripped the country, a judicial official said.

The sentences can be appealed, Masoud Setayeshi, spokesman for Iran’s judiciary said at a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday. The five, who weren’t named, are accused of killing Rouhollah Ajamian in the city of Karaj on Nov. 3.

Setayeshi added that 11 others arrested in the protests, including three children, had been charged with “corruption on earth” and violating national security and face lengthy prison terms.

According to London-based Amnesty International, at least 28 people who’ve been arrested by Iranian authorities for taking part in demonstrations since September, risk being executed.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.