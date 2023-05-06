(Bloomberg) -- Iran executed a Swedish-Iranian man on Saturday over his alleged role in plotting a deadly gun attack in 2018, the judiciary’s official Mizan news portal reported.

Habib Farajollah Chaab had a leading role in a September 2018 attack on a military parade that killed more than two dozen people in the southern city of Ahvaz, Mizan said.

The report described Chaab as the head of separatist group Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz that has “planned and carried out several terrorist operations in Iran.” Chaab was also “under the support of Sweden’s intelligence service during the time he lived there,” Mizan said.

The move is the Islamic Republic’s latest action against Iranian dual nationals with political charges.

Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian citizen and a former Iranian deputy defense minister, was executed in January over allegedly spying for the UK intelligence service. Last month, the country upheld a death sentence for Jamshid Sharmahd, a German-Iranian charged with leading an expatriate dissident political group.

