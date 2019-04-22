Iran Having ‘Intensive’ Talks With Partners as U.S. Moves to End Waivers

(Bloomberg) -- Iran said it’s holding “intensive” talks with its partners in the region and beyond to contain the fallout from the Trump administration’s decision not to renew waivers that let countries buy Iranian oil without facing U.S. sanctions.

The Foreign Ministry “is in continuous contact with the relevant domestic entities, and is having intensive consultations with many of its foreign partners including Europeans and neighbors,” the official Islamic Republic News Agency reported, citing the ministry’s spokesman, Abbas Mousavi.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ladane Nasseri in Dubai at lnasseri@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Paul Abelsky

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.