(Bloomberg) -- Iranian investigators have found the “main cause” of a fire that tore through a building at the country’s biggest uranium enrichment facility on Thursday but won’t yet release details, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“Due to security considerations, the cause and nature of this incident will be announced at the appropriate time,” the agency cited Keyvan Khosravi, spokesman for the secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council, as saying on Friday.

He ruled out any potential leaks of radioactive material from the Natanz site in central Iran. No casualties were reported in the fire.

The incident damaged part of an outbuilding in an open area. It came in the same week as an explosion on the outskirts of Iran’s Parchin military base and a blast at a Tehran clinic that killed 19 people.

