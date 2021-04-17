(Bloomberg) -- A man allegedly involved in an attack on Iran’s largest nuclear enrichment site has fled the country, the semi-official Young Journalists’ Club reported.

The suspect was identified as a 43-year-old Iranian national, “Reza Karimi.” He left Iran before sabotaging the Natanz facility’s power grid, causing a blackout and damaging a number of centrifuges, YJC said. Efforts were underway to find him and return him to the country.

Iran blamed Israel for the attack and vowed to retaliate. The country also responded by ramping up uranium enrichment to 60% purity, far above the 3.67% cap allowed under the nuclear deal.

