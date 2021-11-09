(Bloomberg) -- Iran said it intercepted two U.S. drones that reportedly violated its airspace during military drills in the country’s southern waters.

The country’s army said in a statement that its air defense unit “intercepted and seriously warned” what it identified as MQ-9 and RQ-4 drones.

Last year, Iranian media reported a nearly identical account of a similar incident during military drills that involved intercepting two U.S. drones and a U.S. aircraft by an Iranian drone.

Read more: Iran Starts ‘Large-Scale’ Military Exercises in Southern Waters

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.