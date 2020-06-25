Jun 25, 2020
Iran Investigating Large Explosion in Capital, State TV Reports
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Iranian authorities are investigating a large explosion that rocked the capital Tehran on Thursday night, the country’s state TV news channel reported.
No further details were given about the cause or nature of the incident, according to state TV. Mobile-phone footage purportedly showing a large, orange plume illuminating Tehran’s night sky was published earlier by the state-run Young Journalists’ Club.
