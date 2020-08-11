Iran Jails Two Convicted of Spying for U.K., Germany and Israel

(Bloomberg) --

Iran’s judiciary has handed 10-year prison sentences to two citizens accused of spying for European and Israeli intelligence services, spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili said in a televised news briefing.

Shahram Shirkhani is accused of spying for the U.K., leaking details of banking and Iranian Defense Ministry contracts, and recruiting spies for the intelligence service, Esmaeili said.

Masoud Mosaheb, who was arrested in January 2019, is accused of “passing along information in military, missile, nuclear and medical projects” to German and Israeli spy agencies while serving as the secretary-general of the little-known Iranian-Austrian Friendship Society, Esmaeili said.

Five other unidentified people who worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Defense Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran have also been arrested on accusations of spying, he added.

