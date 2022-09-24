(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched artillery fire on Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region, targeting groups it accuses of fanning recent violent protests within its borders, state TV said in a statement.

The IRGC’s ground forces targeted the headquarters of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan in Iraq on Saturday, semi-official Tasnim news agency said in a separate report.

The opposition groups had deployed armed forces and smuggled weapons into Iran’s border towns to “stoke unrest” in the country amid recent protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody, Tasnim said.

Thirty five people have been killed since the start of the protests more than a week ago, state TV reported. Iranian security forces have identified 1,200 people it considers “provocateurs and agents of unrest” and hundreds have been arrested, Tasnim said.

