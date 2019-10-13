(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s supreme leader called on the country’s elite military force to work on strengthening its weapon capabilities and produce more of its own military equipment.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ military tools must be advanced," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was cited as saying by the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency. "Have a look today at what you need in the fields of military and intelligence and pursue that."

