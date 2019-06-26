Iran Leader Says 'Enemy Pressure' Will Have No Impact on Nation

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said additional pressure won’t impact his country.

“This nation is after independence, dignity and progress,” Khamenei told judiciary officials in a Wednesday meeting, according to his website. “However much the cruel enemy is putting pressure it won’t have an impact on it.”

Khamenei spoke two days after the U.S. imposed sanctions, targeting him directly, as well as eight senior military commanders in a provocative step designed to increase pressure on the Islamic Republic.

