(Bloomberg) -- A US-Iranian citizen detained in Iran has been released and given permission to leave the country and his son allowed out of prison, the US State Department said.

Baqer Namazi “has been permitted to depart” Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters in a news conference. It was not immediately clear if Baqer, who is in his mid-80s, had left Iran. His son Siamak has been granted furlough from prison, Patel said.

Baqer was arrested in February 2016 while trying to visit his son, who had been jailed for “colluding with foreign countries.”

Iran Releases US-Iranian Detainee as Protests Roil Country (2)

Iran will hand Baqer over to Oman on humanitarian grounds, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told his Omani counterpart in a call late on Tuesday, according to a ministry statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.