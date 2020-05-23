(Bloomberg) --

Iran appointed Amirhossein Zamaninia, who’s been serving as the country’s deputy oil minister for international and commercial affairs, as its interim OPEC governor, an oil ministry official said.

He succeeds Hossein Kazempour Ardebili, a veteran OPEC diplomat who died last week.

Zamaninia will fill the position until a permanent replacement is announced, said an official at Iran’s oil ministry, asking not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak to the media.

