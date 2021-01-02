(Bloomberg) -- Iran has informed the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog that it may start enriching uranium to levels well above those allowed under the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported.

The Islamic Republic submitted a letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency as its official notice that it may produce 20% enriched uranium after the country passed a law calling for the measure, Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said, according to ISNA.

The nuclear accord places strict limits of 3.67% on the purity level of enriched uranium Iran is permitted to produce. The country breached the cap in response to U.S. President Donald Trump abandoning the nuclear agreement, and other partners were unable to offer relief from U.S. sanctions.

