(Bloomberg) -- The Joint Commission of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal plans to meet on Sunday in Vienna, the European Union said.

The meeting will be attended by China, France, Germany, Russia, the U.K. and Iran, according to a statement. Participants will continue talks “in view of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA,” the statement said.

The announcement came after ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi swept to a landslide win in Iran’s presidential election.

