(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s foreign ministry said the latest incidents involving vessels in and the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf were “very suspicious” and said its naval forces are on standby to help any ships in the area currently in distress.

“The Islamic republic is ready to deliver help and to provide a close investigation of the matter,” Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement posted on Telegram.

