Iran Official Says U.S. Delays Cast Doubt on Nuclear Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s top security official accused the U.S. of delaying political decisions needed to revive a key nuclear deal, highlighting the tensions that continue to bedevil talks despite claims by all sides that an agreement is near.

Without giving details, Ali Shamkhani said the Islamic Republic is looking for “new initiatives” from all parties to quickly reach an agreement over how to restore the beleaguered 2015 accord that had capped Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

An appointee of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Shamkhani is secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, which has a key role in foreign and nuclear policy.

Negotiations in Vienna are in their final stages after 11 months, with any deal expected to ease restrictions on Iran’s oil exports within a few months as the war in Ukraine sends prices to near all-time highs.

Envoys say some issues remain unresolved. But earlier on Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said they were “fewer than the fingers on one hand,” without elaborating.

New difficulties were also introduced over the weekend. Hours after one major roadblock was ironed out on Saturday when Iran struck a deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency over past atomic investigations, its major ally Russia injected fresh confusion.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov demanded a guarantee from the U.S. that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine wouldn’t harm Russian trade with Iran.

