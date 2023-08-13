(Bloomberg) -- Iran is exporting more than 1.4 million barrels of oil per day, the semi-official Mehr News Agency reported, citing the head of the country’s state-run Plan and Budget Organization.

Iranian crude exports have exceeded levels projected in the country’s budget for the year ending in March 2024, Davoud Manzour said, without providing exact figures.

Separately, Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji said the country’s daily oil production will rise by 110,000 barrels by August 22 to 3.3 million barrels, according to a report in the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency on Saturday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.