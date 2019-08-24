(Bloomberg) -- Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, which was formerly called Grace 1, changed its destination from Kalamata, Greece, to Mersin, Turkey, on Friday evening, according to Bloomberg tanker tracking.

The tanker’s estimated time of arrival in Mersin is noon on Aug. 31. It was impounded off Gibaltrar in July and released Sunday when local authorities rejected a U.S. bid to detain the ship.

