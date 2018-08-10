(Bloomberg) -- A price war is brewing between top oil producers in the Middle East, and the U.S. may be at the heart of it.

National Iranian Oil Co. reduced official prices for September sales to Asia across all grades, said a company official on Friday, who asked not to be identified. The Light grade pumped by OPEC’s third-largest member will be sold at its cheapest level in 14 years versus a similar variety produced by rival group member Saudi Arabia, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Iran’s willingness to slash the relative cost of its exports versus OPEC’s no. 1 producer comes at a time when Asian buyers face mounting pressure from the U.S. to halt purchases from the Islamic republic. The price of medium-heavy sour grades, -- Iranian Heavy and Forozan Blend -- were also slashed against the relative Saudi crude to the lowest since 2000, when Bloomberg began collating data.

The price of Iranian oil, as well as the country’s ability to export its cargoes, has come under the spotlight after U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from an accord reached in 2015 over Iranian’s nuclear ambitions. That has led to the collapse of the Iranian currency, surge in inflation and placed the economy on the verge of breakdown.

Among Asia’s top importers of Iranian oil and condensates is China, which has rejected a U.S. demand to cut purchases. Meanwhile, buyers in South Korea and Japan are still awaiting the outcome of earlier requests for waivers. Lifters in the European Union remain determined to preserve the nuclear deal as it considers the consequences of abandoning it as “catastrophic.” India, the world’s fastest growing oil market and one of Iranian crude’s biggest buyers, has been preparing for alternative supplies and is buying more U.S. crude.

