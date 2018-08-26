(Bloomberg) -- Iranian parliamentary members voted to remove economy minister Masoud Karbasian.

Efforts had been underway for weeks by lawmakers seeking to impeach Karbasian citing his weak performance. Some 137 voted for his removal, 121 against and 2 abstained, according to state-run Mehr news agency.

