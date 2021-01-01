Iran Plans to Enrich Uranium to Up to 20% at Fordow Site: Reuters

(Bloomberg) -- Iran told the United Nations nuclear watchdog that it plans to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity at its Fordow site, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“Iran has informed the Agency that in order to comply with a legal act recently passed by the country’s parliament, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran intends to produce low-enriched uranium (LEU) up to 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant,” the IAEA said in the statement

NOTE: Dec. 14, Rouhani Urges Biden: Rejoin Nuclear Deal and Iran Will, Too

