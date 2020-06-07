Iran Prepared for More Prisoner Swaps With U.S.

Iran is prepared to agree to further prisoner exchanges with the U.S. if Washington is also ready to release Iranian nationals in detention, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told IRNA that if the U.S. “continues to show readiness, we are ready to free and bring back the others imprisoned by the U.S.”

