Iran’s president-elect Ebrahim Raisi called on the U.S. to fulfill its commitments under the nuclear deal by lifting sanctions with verification, according to comments broadcast on state TV.

Raisi said that the U.S. and European parties to the deal should abide by promises made in the 2015 agreement. He said Iran would continue to diplomatic efforts to revive the deal and sought verification for sanctions removal, in his first remarks as the country’s president-elect.

