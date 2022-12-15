(Bloomberg) -- A professional footballer imprisoned for protesting is at risk of execution in Iran, the latest case to prompt international concern and condemnation from rights groups.

Amir Nasr-Azadani, 26, who has played for Iranian teams Tractor and Sepahan, was arrested on Nov. 18 during protests in the central city of Esfahan and has been convicted of “rebellion against the state or an Islamic ruler,” the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported on Sunday.

The charge can carry the death penalty, according to a text of Iran’s penal code published by the country’s parliamentary research center. That means he may join more than a dozen others who’ve been sentenced to death so far for taking part in widespread anti-government protests.

Netherlands-based FIFPRO, an international body that represents players unions, said in a tweet Monday that it was “shocked and sickened” by reports of Nasr-Azadani’s situation.

The footballer is one of 20 people arrested during protests who’ve either been formally sentenced to death or are at risk of facing execution because their crimes can carry capital punishment, according to London-based rights group Amnesty International.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in detention after she was arrested for allegedly flouting Islamic dress codes.

Women, girls and young people have been at the forefront of the demonstrations calling for an end to the clerical establishment that’s ruled Iran since the 1979 revolution. The protests have become the biggest popular rebuke faced by the theocracy to date.

The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights says at least 458 people have been killed by security forces in the unrest, including at least 63 children and 29 women.

So far two people — Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, both aged 23 — have been hanged after what London-based rights group Amnesty described as “fast-tracked, sham trials.”

Shekari was accused of blocking traffic during protests and causing knife cuts to a member of Iran’s Islamic plainclothes militia. Rahnavard, who was executed just 12 days after the start of his trial, was accused of killing two members of the militia.

Forced Confessions

Eleven others have been sentenced to death and could be hanged “at any moment,” according to Amnesty. They include Mohammad Mehdi Karami, 21, arrested after attending a Nov. 3 mourning ceremony for a young protester killed in September, and Sahand Nourmohammad Zadeh, who is accused of tearing down highway railings and setting fire to rubbish bins and tires.

The father of Mohammad Mehdi Karami told the Iranian newspaper Etemad in an interview printed on Monday that his son’s court-appointed lawyer doesn’t answer his phone calls.

Mashallah Karami said he earned a meager living selling tissues as a street peddler in a town on the western outskirts of Tehran and pleaded with officials not to execute his son.

On a recent visit to the court where he protested his son’s innocent, he said an official told him he was questioning the word of God and the prophet.

Hamid Ghare-Hasanlou, a medical doctor and radiologist, is another who has been sentenced to hang. He was arrested with his wife Farzaneh during protests on Nov. 4. According to Amnesty, both were tortured and coerced into making forced confessions after being accused of involvement in the death of a militia member.

Ghare-Hasanlou’s lawyer said he was tending to a cleric who’d been wounded in the protests and drove him to a hospital, according to an interview published by the moderate Shargh newspaper on Monday.

Following his arrest, Ghare-Hasanlou was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery for internal bleeding and was made to stand trial while heavily sedated, according to Amnesty.

