(Bloomberg) -- Businesses, students and workers in Iran resumed anti-government strikes on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of one of the deadliest protests in the country’s history.

Scores of unverified videos shared on social media purportedly showed deserted town centers and shuttered shops in various locations.

The latest action comes as the current uprising against Iran’s ruling Islamic system enters its ninth week despite a violent crackdown by security forces that rights groups say has so far killed more than 320 people. The violence and resumed air strikes on northern Iraq on Monday led the European Union to announce fresh sanctions on Iran’s security forces.

Tehran’s Grand Bazaar -- seen as a traditional linchpin of support for the clerical establishment -- was also closed, according to several videos and traders were shown shouting slogans in some footage.

Other videos showed demonstrators gathering in various parts of Tehran and a large crowd shouting “death to the dictator” in a metro station. None of the videos can be verified by Bloomberg News.

Several unverified videos showed protests at some key industries, including the Esfahan Steel Co., one of the country’s largest steelmakers. The company wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Rights groups say at least 14,000 people have been arrested since the protests started on Sept. 17 following the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini, who was detained for allegedly flouting Islamic dress codes.

According to Iran’s judiciary, some 1,000 people have been indicted for protesting and many of them face serious national security charges. One person has been formally sentenced to death, according to the judiciary’s news portal, Mizan Online.

‘Bloody’ November

Tuesday’s strikes, intended to last three days, are meant to keep up momentum of the current rallies and mark the three-year anniversary of the so-called Bloody Aban protests that gripped the country in November 2019.

The demonstrations, triggered by an unexpected hike in gasoline prices and worsening economic conditions, quickly turned into a broad rebuke of the Islamic Republic and one of the biggest challenges to the regime at the time. At least 321 people were killed by security forces over a three-day period, according to London-based rights group Amnesty International.

Many of those killed were from the mainly Arab province of Khuzestan, including the county of Mahshahr where the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was said to have gunned down as many as 100 people it had surrounded in marshland, according to a report by the New York Times.

A December 2019 report by Reuters, citing three unnamed sources, said the overall death toll in the uprising was as high as 1,500, a number frequently used by Iranian activists.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.