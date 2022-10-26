(Bloomberg) -- Iranian protesters and workers have called for demonstrations and strikes across the country to mark a traditional mourning ceremony for Mahsa Amini, the Kurdish-Iranian woman whose death in police custody sparked nationwide unrest.

Thousands of posts and notices published on Twitter, Instagram and Telegram have called on people to turn out in large numbers on Wednesday, which marks 40 days since her death, a traditionally important stage in the mourning process in Iran.

Strikes were reported in a number of cities including Tehran, where workers at the state-managed Tehran Oil Refining Co. staged walkouts, according to an unverified video posted on Twitter. Workers returned to work after getting assurances from managers that unspecified “union issues” would be resolved, state-run IRNA reported, citing a refinery spokesman.

The site is on the southern outskirts of the capital and can refine 250,000 barrels of crude a day.

The Hengaw Human Rights Organization said seven Kurdish cities in the country’s west had gone on complete strike, with all business and schools shuttering for the day. They included Saghez where Amini is buried and where the protests first kicked off during her funeral on Sept. 17.

A video posted on Twitter by Hengaw and the Kurdistan Human Rights Network showed people walking on a main road, alongside relatively heavy traffic, purportedly toward the site of her burial at a cemetery on the outskirts of Saghez. None of the footage can be verified by Bloomberg.

Strikes and gatherings have also been reported in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan province and the site of some of the most violent crackdowns on protesters by security forces.

Late on Tuesday, Hengaw said that Ali Daei, a famous footballer who has been vocal in his support of the protests, had traveled to Saghez in order to attend ceremonies at Amini’s grave but was detained overnight by security forces at his hotel and is being kept at a government guest house. The reports couldn’t be verified by Bloomberg.

Amini died on Sept. 16 after she fell into a coma when the so-called “morality police” arrested her for allegedly flouting Islamic dress codes while she was a trip to Tehran with her family, sparking one of the fiercest public rebukes of the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

Authorities have sought to crush the demonstrations by force, targeting protesters with shotguns, stun guns, pepper spray and batons. Thousands have been arrested and at least 400 people are set to stand trial on broad national security charges.

The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights said on Tuesday that it confirmed the deaths of 234 protesters so far, including 29 children, all killed by security forces.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.