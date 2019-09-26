(Bloomberg) -- Iran has installed powerful new centrifuges in contravention of its 2015 agreement with world powers and is preparing new measures that will allow it to reconstitute its stockpile of enriched uranium.

International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors circulated the findings to member states on Thursday in a two-page restricted report seen by Bloomberg. The document references a pledge by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to break more research and development limits imposed by the deal.

In addition to new advanced centrifuges being fed with uranium at a testing facility at Natanz, Iran is also reconstituting machines and infrastructure that will allow it to ramp up its program even further within a matter of weeks.

