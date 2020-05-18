(Bloomberg) --

Iran reported 2,294 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest daily increase in more than six weeks, according to official Health Ministry figures.

The rise took the overall tally to 122,492 confirmed cases of the disease, with more than 7,000 deaths, Kianush Jahanpur, spokesman for the ministry, said in a televised statement. Iran last month began lifting some restrictions imposed to curtail the virus.

Iran Quarantines Oil-Rich County on Border with Iraq: Tasnim

