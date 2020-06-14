(Bloomberg) --

Iran suffered its biggest daily death toll from the coronavirus since April 13, when the country first started to relax lockdown measures and reopen its economy, state TV reported.

So far, a total 187,427 people have been infected with the disease and 8,837 have died, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a televised statement, adding that 107 deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours, the highest number in nine weeks.

Iran Reports Record Daily Virus Cases as Lockdown Eases

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.