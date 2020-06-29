(Bloomberg) --

Iran reported its highest number of deaths in one day from the coronavirus and warned that the disease’s grip on the capital Tehran was worsening.

Some 162 people died over the past day, the most since April 4 when the country reported 158 deaths in a 24-hour period, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran’s Health Ministry, said in a statement on state TV.

“Since yesterday we’ve seen a significant leap in infection rates and admissions in Tehran, which is worrying,” Lari said. “This increase in figures is a reflection of how we’ve been generally implementing the protocols.”

Iran’s Coronavirus Deaths Rise Past 10,000 as Outbreak Spreads

Infections from the virus have surged in Iran since it started to ease lockdown restrictions on April 11. On Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani said wearing face masks in enclosed public spaces and crowded areas will be mandatory from July 5.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.