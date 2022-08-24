(Bloomberg) -- Iran said it’s reviewing the Biden administration’s response to an EU-drafted plan to rescue the 2015 nuclear accord, including US comments on amendments suggested by Tehran.

Nasser Kanaani, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday that Iran would comment on Washington’s reply once the assessment is complete, without giving further details.

An EU official confirmed the bloc had received the US response and passed it on to Iranian officials.

Diplomats want to strike an agreement that reinstates limits on Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program in exchange for lifting US sanctions on the Iranian economy, including oil exports. The original accord collapsed after then-President Donald Trump abandoned it in 2018.

On Tuesday, the US said it was encouraged that Iran “appears to have dropped some of its non-starter demands,” including a condition that a Trump-era terrorism designation on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be lifted as part of a revived deal.

Delivering a further boost to the multiparty negotiations, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s probe into uranium traces found in Iran, discovered after an Israeli operation helped identify possible covert activities, could also be nearing conclusion.

The IAEA investigation has emerged as a major point of contention and obstacle to progress in recent weeks.

“We are going to get there, I’m pretty confident,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said late Tuesday in an interview on PBS, adding his inspectors have agreed on a mechanism to resolve the three-year probe.

The Argentine diplomat dismissed reports that the US or Europe pressured his agency to end the investigation to help deliver a nuclear agreement.

A revival of the 2015 deal would allow IAEA monitors to resume expansive surveillance and snap inspections. “If we have the correct and necessary access, the IAEA will always be in a position to detect in a timely manner the deviation of nuclear material,” Grossi said.

