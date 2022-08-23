(Bloomberg) --

A military officer of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed in Syria early Monday, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Abolfazl Alijani, a general in IRGC’s ground forces, was killed during an advisory mission, Tasnim said, citing a statement by the Revolutionary Guard. It didn’t provide details about how he was killed.

Iran has frequently blamed Israeli attacks for the killing of its military personnel in Syria, a battleground for proxy wars in the region.

