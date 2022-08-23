Aug 23, 2022
Iran Revolutionary Guard Officer Killed in Syria, Tasnim Reports
Bloomberg News,
A military officer of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed in Syria early Monday, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Abolfazl Alijani, a general in IRGC’s ground forces, was killed during an advisory mission, Tasnim said, citing a statement by the Revolutionary Guard. It didn’t provide details about how he was killed.
Iran has frequently blamed Israeli attacks for the killing of its military personnel in Syria, a battleground for proxy wars in the region.
