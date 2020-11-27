Iran’s Army Says U.S. Also Behind Scientist’s Killing, ILNA Says

(Bloomberg) -- The head of Iran’s Army said “the criminal hand of the United States” and Israel were “clearly seen” in the assassination of a top nuclear scientist in Tehran on Friday, the semi-official Iranian Labor News Agency reported, quoting Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi,.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier blamed Israel for the attack without mentioning the U.S.

